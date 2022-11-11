Takeoff remembered by thousands at celebration of life in Atlanta

A final farewell took place in the rapper's hometown of Atlanta, where thousands got tickets to attend. Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in his murder.

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) -- Thousands gathered to give Migos rapper, Takeoff, a final farewell in his hometown of Atlanta after he was murdered in downtown Houston more than a week ago.

The event was open to the public and reached capacity. The celebration of life took place at State Farm Arena Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the murder remains unsolved. Still, no arrests have been made in the deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley near downtown.

The Houston Police Department had a press conference that day, asking for people to come forward with information about what happened. Since then, there haven't been any major updates. When we ask, HPD keeps telling us that any updates will be posted to their Twitter page and that the investigation is ongoing.

Takeoff was 28 years old. He was the youngest and often known as the most laid back member of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group.

Jacque Hall, who is DJ JQue on 97.9 The Box says he met Takeoff a few times over the years and explains what a loss this is for the hip hop community.

"He was just really getting his flowers. Quavo has done solo albums, of course Offset now has done a solo album, but he was just really coming into his own. This is a big pain for the hip hop community. ATL is hurting right now," Hall said.

Takeoff's family is asking in lieu of flowers or gifts, that donations be made to The Rocket Foundation. It was created in his honor to support programs that help prevent gun violence.

