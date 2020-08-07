Food & Drink

Taco Cabana offering no-limit $1 tacos tomorrow

Taco fans, lovers of a great deal, you won't want to miss this!

In honor of National Dollar Day, Taco Cabana is selling its bean and cheese tacos for just $1 Saturday.



There's no limit on the amount of bean and cheese tacos you can get.

The $1 taco deal comes as Taco Cabana also celebrates "Margaritapalooza."

The restaurant is offering 12 different margarita flavors to choose from, including mango, strawberry and a new Dr Pepper margarita.

Each margarita will be $2 and can be purchased in-store, drive-thru and online.

