Taco Cabana offering no-limit $1 tacos tomorrow

Taco fans, lovers of a great deal, you won't want to miss this!In honor of National Dollar Day, Taco Cabana is selling its bean and cheese tacos for just $1 Saturday.There's no limit on the amount of bean and cheese tacos you can get.The $1 taco deal comes as Taco Cabana also celebrates "Margaritapalooza."The restaurant is offering 12 different margarita flavors to choose from, including mango, strawberry and a new Dr Pepper margarita.Each margarita will be $2 and can be purchased in-store, drive-thru and online.