Taco Cabana offering no-limit $1 tacos tomorrow

In honor of National Dollar Day, Taco Cabana is selling its bean and cheese tacos for just $1 Saturday.
There's no limit on the amount of bean and cheese tacos you can get.
The $1 taco deal comes as Taco Cabana also celebrates "Margaritapalooza."
The restaurant is offering 12 different margarita flavors to choose from, including mango, strawberry and a new Dr Pepper margarita.
Each margarita will be $2 and can be purchased in-store, drive-thru and online.
