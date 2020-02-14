Taco Bell manager shot by ex who had been stalking her, current boyfriend says

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been shot at Taco Bell in east Houston near the Fifth Ward after an alleged altercation with her ex-boyfriend.

Police responded to a Taco Bell location on the East Freeway near Lockwood where a female manager was shot.

According to the woman's current boyfriend, David Batts, her ex-boyfriend came to the Taco Bell and shot her Friday just before 9 a.m.

Houston police say the woman in her early 30s was shot in the head, but is expected to survive.

After being shot, police say the woman ran across the street to a METRO transit center to try to get help. She also called Batts, who rushed to the scene with the woman's mother.

Batts says the woman's ex-boyfriend has been stalking and harassing her for the past couple months.

By the time Batts arrived at the scene, his girlfriend had already been transported to Memorial Hermann hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Taco Bell Corp. sent ABC13 the following statement:
"We are shocked and saddened to hear that this happened. Our franchisee has closed the restaurant and is cooperating with local authorities during their investigation."

