Taco Bell burglar in Georgia made food and napped, police say

By KELLY MCCARTHY
One burglar may have been too full to make a quick getaway after he broke in and ate some late night snacks at Taco Bell.

The Gwinnett County Police Department in Lawrenceville, Georgia shared photos and surveillance video of a suspect who broke into the fast food restaurant around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, in hopes of tracking down the hungry, sleepy thief.

The suspect shimmied through the drive-thru window, but didn't appear to be too worried about getting caught.

"After he makes entry, he is seen on surveillance using the fryers to make himself a meal and then eats," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

He then laid down and curled up for a nearly three hour nap, police added, before he eventually fled the scene.

The suspect, described as "a black male wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers" also stole a laptop and tablet, police said.

The Burglary Unit released the photos and video to enlist the public for help in identifying the suspect.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives or contact Crime Stoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiabizarreburglarytaco bellfast food restaurantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News