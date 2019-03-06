Taco Bell employees fired after fight video surfaces

EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate attack at Center City Taco Bell: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 6, 2019

CENTER CITY, Pennsylvania -- Police are investigating an alleged assault that was caught on camera outside a fast-food restaurant.

Bryan Reese says employees followed him outside the restaurant around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 24 in an unprovoked attack.

Six people in Taco Bell uniforms can be seen in cellphone video beating up Reese and his girlfriend outside the restaurant.

The cellphone video was taken by a friend of Reese.

Video of the alleged attack was posted to Twitter.

Reese said he met up with friends that night, who waited 45 minutes for their order. He said the store was full of people, mad about the wait for tacos.

Reese claims the employees didn't appear to be working hard and were telling customers they were inundated by GrubHub orders, which took precedence. Reese says suddenly, employees seemed to snap over the complaints, and three of them jumped over the counter and followed him outside.

EMBED More News Videos

Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight in Philadelphia. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 5, 2019.



"I backed out of the store. They continued to follow me," Reese said. "They put me on the ground, and I don't really remember too much else. Except for when I got up, my girlfriend was on the ground being beat, too. She wasn't even in the store at the time."

Reese says he released the video because when he went to Taco Bell with what happened, they offered him a $20 gift card and were slow to provide names of the employees involved as he pursues charges.

Taco Bell has released a statement, saying, "We're shocked and disappointed to see this situation; we and our franchisees do not tolerate this behavior. The franchisee who owns and operates this location is retraining its staff, and all team members involved have been terminated."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiataco bellfightassault
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
First all-female spacewalk set for March 29
Dean resigns over school's choice to not allow Chick-Fil-A
Homeless veteran, woman behind GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Show More
9-year-old girl gets Chuck E Cheese to change MLB game
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops during playtime
Heinz introduces two mayo mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust
Camila Cabello meets Houston family in special moment after rodeo
Man arrested in December murder of Fairfield Inn hotel employee
More TOP STORIES News