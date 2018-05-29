Taco Bell employee stabbed by manager, police say

A Taco Bell manager allegedly stabbed his employee at the Wrigleyville restaurant. (WLS)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A 21-year-old Taco Bell employee was stabbed by his manager Tuesday morning in Wrigleyville on Chicago's North Side, police said.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. at the restaurant in the 1100-block of West Addison Street.

Police say the two men got into a verbal dispute, one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the stomach.

The victim wasn't seriously hurt and transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.

The victim refused to press charges, police said.

Taco Bell released a statement on the incident, saying, "We're shocked and saddened to hear of this incident and are hopeful that the team member recovers quickly. Our franchisee takes the safety and well-being of guests and team members seriously and is fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation."
