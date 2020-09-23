Science

Stan the T-rex placed up for auction for a fresh new life

NEW YORK -- He weighed at least seven tons and had eyes the size of baseballs. His bite could have crushed a car. He bore scars from fierce prehistoric battles.

All this could be yours for as much as $8 million.

The legend of the Tyrannosaurus rex nicknamed Stan is getting a fresh life thanks to Christie's. The auction house put his bones on display starting Wednesday through floor-to-ceiling windows at its midtown Manhattan gallery in advance of putting them up for auction.

"He is 37 feet long and one of the fiercest killing machines that has ever roamed the earth," said James Hyslop, head of the auction house's science and natural history department.

About 67 million years after Stan did all that roaming and killing, his remains were discovered in 1987 by paleontologist Stan Sacrison in a geological area in the Midwest known as the Cretaceous Badlands.

The fossils became known for forming one of the most intact dinosaur skeletons ever discovered. Researchers also marveled at how the skull had large puncture wounds, speculating that they were the result of T. rex warfare.

The skeleton - being put up for sale by the Black Hills Institute in South Dakota - will remain on display through Oct. 21 at Christie's flagship location at Rockefeller Center. The auction is set for Oct. 6.

Hyslop assured potential buyers that Stan "is being offered with no reserve. So absolutely everyone has a shot at him."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenew yorkmuseumsnew yorkdinosaursauctionu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash Flood Warning until 11 p.m. in Harris Co. due to Beta
Is this Beta or Poseidon? Crashing waves in Bacliff
Students help push stranded cars out of floodwaters
Houston-area school closings and delays
Mom loses only means of transportation during Beta
Pearland family's new home floods from Tropical Storm Beta
35 adults in unlicensed group home found without food
Show More
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
Hwy 288 closed due to Beta flooding
Free COVID-19 testing at Texas Renaissance Festival
Floating ant piles spotted at League City park
Trump says new TikTok headquarters could land in Texas
More TOP STORIES News