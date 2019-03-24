u.s. & world

Syrian driver working with NBC News crew killed by explosive device at media center

EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands of ISIS fighters' children, many of them orphans, remain held in a remote camp in northern Syria. Living conditions are hard, with many women and children arriving badly wounded.

BAGHOUZ, Syria -- A Syrian driver working with NBC News reporters was killed Saturday by an explosive device that went off in a house used as a Syrian Democratic Forces command post and a media center for journalists covering the fighting in Baghouz.

Noah Oppenheim, the president of NBC News, said in a statement that network employees escaped unharmed. He expressed "deepest sympathies" to the driver's family and loved ones.

"We are still gathering information from today's events, and are in touch with the driver's family to support them however we can," he said. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.



U.S.-backed Syrian fighters cleared explosives in the last area retaken from the Islamic State group on Sunday, a day after declaring military victory over the extremists and the end of their self-styled caliphate.

A spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who goes by the nom de guerre Mervan The Brave, said Baghouz village where the militants made their final stand is "full of all kinds of explosives." He said SDF forces were clearing the area and have detonated land mines and suicide belts left behind by the militants.

The victory announced in Baghouz on Saturday marks the end of a devastating five-year campaign by an array of forces to retake territories held by IS in Syria and Iraq. At its height, IS controlled a sprawling self-declared caliphate the size of Britain that was home to some 8 million people. The campaign against the group came at a staggering cost, with entire neighborhoods and towns destroyed across a swath of Syria and Iraq.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsexplosionnbcwaru.s. & worldsyria
U.S. & WORLD
Trump responds to Mueller report findings: WATCH LIVE
Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert
Viking Sky cruise ship returns to Norway port after engine trouble
Passengers recount airlift evacuation from Viking Sky cruise ship
TOP STORIES
HPD sergeant in custody after deadly shooting, sources say
Trump responds to Mueller report findings: WATCH LIVE
ITC facility mistakenly sends out alert about new flare-up
Multiple toxins found in water near ITC facility after fire spill
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
WARM AFTERNOON: Collin says some spots will hit 80°
History of Fred Hartman Bridge
Show More
Bernie's Burger bus rolling into new location
Justin Verlander agrees to 3-year extension with Astros
Organic avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Bandit steals 2 beers after smashing vehicle into store: Police
This is what Houston TV looked like in 1959
More TOP STORIES News