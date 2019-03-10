California Symphony member charged with peeping, prowling in San Jose

SAN JOSE, California -- A member of the California Symphony was arrested in San Jose for multiple counts of misdemeanor peeping and prowling.Mark Veregge has been a member of the California Symphony since 1987 and has served as Principal Percussionist since 1989.Veregge also performs with many of the other local orchestras and worked at Stanford as a lecturer in the music department until July 2017.Investigators say between Feb. 15 and March 5, Veregge committed several acts of indecent exposure.In two incidents, investigators say he was captured on video surveillance walking naked to a home. Both times, the suspect knocked on the door, looked through a window and then fled the scene. The third time, Veregge was caught on camera wearing a dress as he approached a home. They say he knocked on the front door, exposed himself and then fled the scene.This isn't the first time Veregge has been in trouble.Police say he had a similar case back in 2017. According to court records, Veregge pleaded no contest in August of that year for prowling and was sentenced to three years court probation.Veregge posted bail and is out of jail.