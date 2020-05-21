Mayor Turner offers update on COVID-19 in Houston as bars plan to reopen on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas bars plan to reopen under Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide plan, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to offer an update on the city's COVID-19 response efforts.The mayor's briefing will be held at 3 p.m. today and will be streamed live in this post.He's also expected to address the extension of Harris County's 'Stay Home, Work Safe,' order issued by Judge Lina Hidalgo.Earlier today, Hidalgo addressed some of the regulations included in the extension expected to last until June 10.On Wednesday, Turner said the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Houston surpassed 6,000."As more people return to work, to the gym and restaurants, we are increasing public access to COVID-19 mobile testing sites, and before the month is out, we will have 24 testing sites across the city of Houston," said Turner.Throughout Wednesday's briefing, Turner emphasized his push to wear masks. Though he said he's noticed a decrease in participation, he wants people to remember the virus is still out there."People aren't wearing them as much, which is unfortunate," said Turner. "We wear them to protect other people from ourselves. The purpose of wearing the face covering is to protect other people from you, especially when you are out and about around other individuals. Combined with engaging in social distancing, all of those things will help to reduce spread of this dreadful virus."Abbott released a list of Texas businesses on Monday that are allowed to open, including bars, child care centers and more.