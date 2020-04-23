Houston Mayor Turner looking ahead to mask order, retail reopenings

Turner may address the reopenings during his daily briefing on the city's COVID-19 response Thursday. You can watch the live event in this post at around 3 p.m.
The reopenings also come in the midst of a restaurant in the west Houston area planning to serve dine-in customers Friday, defying a state mandate to offer take-out service only.
SEE ALSO: Federal Grill's Hedwig Village location will resume dine-in service despite COVID-19 quarantine
Leading up to his planned briefing, the mayor was out in the community for two key campaigns aimed at propping up both city businesses and the health of his fellow Houstonians.
Turner visited Hubcap Grill in the Heights to take out lunch as part of the effort to help restaurants and businesses that have slowed down due to COVID-19.
Just last week, Turner announced his #TakeUsToYourTable initiative in partnership with the Texas Restaurant Association.
Earlier in the day, Turner also tried to make good on his vow to give away 70,000 masks in the city before the start of a 30-day face covering order in Harris County.
🚨 Beginning Monday, April 27 those 10 years old and older must wear a face covering for the next 30 days. Exceptions include exercising alone, eating, and health conditions that would prevent you from wearing a covering. 🚨— Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) April 22, 2020
Addressing the enforcement aspect, the mayor said the mandate is to keep people healthy and not to fine or arrest anyone without masks in public. He insisted Houston police officers don't want to cite people. Rather, they want to give you a mask, he added.
As far as the coronavirus' impact on the city, Turner has not had to report a new COVID-19 death over the past three days.