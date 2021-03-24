winter storm

Mayor Turner to testify before house committee today about Texas power grid failure

By
WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will testify before a House subcommittee looking into the failure of the Texas power grid today.

Turner is urging Congress to help local communities prepare for the next disaster by making sure rolling blackouts never happen again.

He plans to tell federal officials that climate change must be considered a factor when working to secure the Texas power grid.

"The Texas Grid must be designed with the full appreciation that climate change is real and extreme weather events can occur throughout the year," the mayor said in a statement. "We must build a system that is resilient and sustainable."

Turner says Houston has seen four 500-year storms in the last six years and a major winter storm on top of that.

There are still many families across Houston still dealing with major damage. Many homes are still uninhabitable.



It's not hard to find Houstonians who think more needs to be done to enhance the grid.

"Texas was very unprepared," one resident said in regards to the winter storm.

"My house was completely damaged," another Houstonian recalled. "There is no living in it."

Turner says 50,000 homes and 400 apartment complexes suffered burst pipes in Houston.

The congressional hearing is Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

