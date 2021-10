LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of La Porte announced Sylvan Beach Pier is temporarily closed because of damage from high tides and winds, according to a Facebook post.The city said it will update the public once the pier has reopened.Sylvan Beach Park is a 30+ acre park that features a skate park, boat ramp, and a pay-to-fish pier, as well as two white sand beaches. The park also has a bait shop.