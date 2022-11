Authorities search for missing 86-year-old man last seen Friday in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for an 86-year-old man who went missing Friday in Spring.

Syed Raza, 86, was last seen leaving his home in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress wearing a black and white shirt with gray pants.

The sheriff's office said he was driving a 2019 blue Honda Fit with the Texas license plate NBF9219.

If you have any information about Raza's whereabouts, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.