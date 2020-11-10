Society

1st Black woman named U.S. Naval Academy's student brigade leader

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from Lake Forest, Ill., who is slated to be the Naval Academy's first African American female brigade commander, (Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke/U.S. Navy via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The first Black woman to assume the top role leading fellow students at the U.S. Naval Academy will take up that position next semester as brigade commander, the academy said Monday.

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester, according to the news release.

Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the student body. The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant's staff.

Barber, of Lake Forest, Illinois, is a mechanical engineering major and aspires to commission as a Marine Corps ground officer, according to the release.

Barber will be the 16th woman selected for brigade commander in the 44 years women have been attending the academy. The first female brigade commander was then-Midshipman Juliane Gallina, who served in the position in 1991.

The release said the commandant of midshipmen announced new student leadership positions Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylake forestannapolisnavystudents
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sergeant killed in N. Houston is 2nd HPD death in 3 weeks
What to know about Sgt. Sean Rios, the HPD officer killed
Careful on the roads! Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.
Woman killed after man shot at her with AK-47, police say
Abortion, marijuana among TX legislation filed Monday
7 homicides erupt across Houston in less than 24 hours
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
Show More
El Paso shooting documentary coming to big screen
Crosby student investigated over threat to Pres.-elect Biden
How to get your student active while learning from home
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Eta spinning in eastern Gulf while Theta forms in the Atlantic
More TOP STORIES News