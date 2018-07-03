Swimmer dies after getting stuck in vegetation

MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan (KTRK) --
Authorities in Michigan believe a man who drowned while swimming Saturday got tangled in heavy vegetation.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Rayven Elia and another man were struggling to stay above water at Stony Creek Metropark

Police say one of the men was able to make it to shore with the help of a boater.

After about 15 minutes, search and rescue personnel's found Elia and performed CPR.

Elia died Sunday at the hospital as a result of the incident.

Authorities said they believe the men had difficulty swimming due to vegetation.

Neither of the men were wearing life jackets.
