Swimmer bitten by shark off coast of Cape Cod, officials say

JULIA JACOBO
A beach on the coast of Cape Cod has been closed after a swimmer was bitten by a shark, officials said.

The coastal town of Truro announced that Longnook Beach has been closed to swimming due to the shark attack on Wednesday afternoon.

The 61-year-old man appears to have been bitten in the leg on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to a local Boston hospital aboard a medical helicopter, ABC Boston affiliate WCVB reported.

He told first responders that he was standing in the water about 30 yards offshore when he was bitten, according to WCVB. He suffered puncture wounds to his torso as well, the station reported.

Witnesses nearby attempted to stop the bleeding, Kerstin Peter Leitner, a graduate from the Connell School of Nursing at Boston College, told WCVB.

"We grabbed all the towels that we could, put them on him to stop the bleeding," Leitner said.

No one in the area had cellphone service, so someone had to run to a nearby home to call 911, witness Molly Tobin, another nursing school graduate, told the station.

The man's condition is unclear.

Several shark sightings have been reported in the area in recent days, according to WCVB.

An increase in the gray and harbor seal population in the Cape Cod region has attracted great white sharks to the area, according to the station.

The incident marked the first shark attack in Massachusetts since 2012, WCVB reported. The 2012 attack also happened in Turo.

Further details were not immediately available.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Fight breaks out during Texans and 49ers joint practice
Houston Texans roll out gameday food dishes for 2018 season
Teen with terminal illness becomes honorary firefighter
The ABCs of the new school accountability system
Houston ISD touts improvements at under-performing schools
High-tech tops anti-gun violence panel's recommendations
Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in shark attack
Splendora ISD capturing kids' hearts for safer schools
Show More
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
HCC offering free classes for senior citizens
84-year-old man shot in back during morning walk in Baytown
Did you see this? Be Someone sign transformed into laser show
Legally blind Texas teen gets $10K glasses that let her see
More News