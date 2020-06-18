Sweetwater Farms HTX gives inner city kids fresh foods, farming skills

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- The Texas Women's Empowerment Foundation started an urban garden in 2014 as a way to teach kids in North Houston about farming and healthy eating choices. It expanded into Sweetwater Farms HTX in 2018, and now includes six acres of tomatoes, sweet potatoes, okra, and more."I wanted people to eat healthy and learn about nutrition," said Chaz Daughtry of Sweetwater Farms HTX. "We grow organic vegetables and teach inner city youth how to grow them, as well."Sweetwater Farms HTX is located on Sweetwater Lane, which situates it in the middle of a food desert."The kids over here don't get organic vegetables," said Daughtry. "Here they're able to take home healthy food."In addition to learning about healthy eating choices, the farm gives these kids the opportunity to learn the craft of farming."My favorite thing to grow is the watermelon and okra," said Jacory Cochran. "You can make a lot of food with the fruits we grow here."Many of the fruits and veggies from Sweetwater Farms HTX are sold to local restaurants and markets, and customers can also place online orders."The (kids) get paid, as well," said Daughtry. "These are our agricultural engineers."In addition to teaching kids how to eat healthy, Daughtry says Sweetwater Farms HTX also gives these boys and girls a chance to learn about potential careers."I want them to know that agriculture isn't just farming - they can learn about technology, science and engineering," Daughtry stated. "The goal is to open their eyes up to different things."Visit Instagram.com/SweetwaterFarmsHTX for information on the farm, as well as how to purchase fruits and vegetables.