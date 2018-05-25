6-month-old baby rescued after murder-suicide in NW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officers found a 6-month-old baby abandoned after a murder-suicide at a Houston apartment complex. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
SWAT officers rescued a crying baby from the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Houston.

Apartment residents called police when they heard a gunshot at a complex on TC Jester and West Little York on Friday morning.

The responding officer found a woman dead near the front door of her apartment.

He called for back-up and a SWAT team surrounded the unit. They went in when they heard the baby crying.

"The baby was crying. We made the decision to make entry really quickly to protect the baby and anybody else that might be in the apartment," Houston Police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

Officers found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The baby was not hurt and is now in the care of relatives.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicidedeadly shootingbaby rescuedchild abandonedtexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News