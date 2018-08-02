EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3873031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A SWAT team has been called to the home of Joseph James Pappas after police received some kind of tip.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3872798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Marla Carter says lights can be seen inside the home of Joseph James Pappas.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3871572" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Manhunt continues for the suspect in the murder of prominent doctor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3865552" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joseph Pappas: What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3862640" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect announced in doctor's murder

A flurry of police activity is happening outside the home of a Houston doctor's suspected killer.SWAT officers arrived with guns drawn late Thursday evening after a phone call to authorities set off a swarm of law enforcement on Stillbrooke in southwest Houston.Earlier in the evening, at least five patrol vehicles from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office were seen outside Joseph James Pappas' Westbury home.Lights could be seen glowing inside the residence. Outside, concerned neighbors kept a watchful eye over what was happening as officers and deputy constables surrounded Pappas' home.Police searched the home on Wednesday. A secondary search may be imminent after someone possibly saw Pappas in the area.A warrant has been issued for Pappas, who is suspected in the July 20 murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center.On Thursday, we learned more details about the murder suspect who is known to be an avid cyclist, just like his alleged victim.As it turns out, both Dr. Hausknecht and Pappas had their bikes serviced at the same place, Plenetary Cycles."I don't know that I like that distinction, but there's a common denominator, yes," said shop owner Adam Potter.Potter said Pappas had his tire replaced back in April on the infamous bike he rode the day he allegedly killed Dr. Hausknecht.Surveillance photos of the suspect's bike are similar to the year and type of bike Pappas had serviced, Potter said.Pappas was a skilled marksman, and investigators said he held a grudge for more than 20 years against the doctor over his mother's death. She died on Dr. Hausknecht's operating table.Former FBI special agent Dennis Franks said the fact he allegedly acted on a 20-year grudge could say something about who Pappas is."Was that the real reason? Why hold a grudge for 20 years? I don't know," Franks said. "Was there something about his personality that would cause him to act on a grudge, was there something about his personality, from his upbringing, from his childhood that would cause him to act this way?"Potter said Pappas wasn't a frequent customer and he didn't know him. But, it's still strange to know the suspected killer and the victim both set foot in the same shop."It's a little unsettling. I feel horrible for the families," Potter said.