SWAT standoff sparks school lockdown in The Heights

UPDATE : Suspec5 in custody. Briefing will be forthcoming on Periscope. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 30, 2018

A SWAT standoff in The Heights has ended with an arrest after a man barricaded himself inside a car.Our crew was there as the standoff suspect was checked out by EMS after being taken into custody. It did not appear that he had life-threatening injuries.Hostage negotiators used a loud speaker to communicate with the man on Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.The standoff came to an end when negotiators were able to coax the man out of the car, asking him to put his hands up. The suspect was then taken into custody.Houston police said earlier Tuesday that the man might have a gun with him inside the vehicle, but we are awaiting more information from investigators.We do not know what led up to this situation.HISD says Hamilton Middle School, which is near the scene of the standoff, was placed on lockdown as SWAT officers worked to bring this situation to a peaceful end.