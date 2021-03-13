Man accused of assaulting woman barricaded in apartment surrounded by SWAT team

Our SWAT & Hostage Negotiations Teams are on scene of a barricaded male suspect in an apartment at 2501 Lazy Hollow, near Westheimer.



Prelim info is the male assaulted a female, who was taken to a hospital. No other info is known at this time. PIO is also en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/E1GPHAxjP2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 13, 2021

The scene is ongoing with our negotiators attempting to convince the suspect to come outside the apartment safely. #hounews https://t.co/pxvyMe4Uw4 pic.twitter.com/5P8mLic3hx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 13, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of assaulting a woman barricaded himself inside an apartment near Westheimer Saturday afternoon, leading to an ongoing attempt by HPD's SWAT team to negotiate with the suspect.It started around 12:50 p.m. in an apartment on Lazy Hollow Dr.Police said the woman whom the man assaulted was rushed to the hospital for treatment.Around 1:30 p.m., police said the SWAT team was still continuing its efforts to convince the suspect to come out of the apartment safely.The victim's condition is not known. Police have not said what may have led to the assault.