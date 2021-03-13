barricaded man

Man accused of assaulting woman barricaded in apartment surrounded by SWAT team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of assaulting a woman barricaded himself inside an apartment near Westheimer Saturday afternoon, leading to an ongoing attempt by HPD's SWAT team to negotiate with the suspect.

It started around 12:50 p.m. in an apartment on Lazy Hollow Dr.



Police said the woman whom the man assaulted was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said the SWAT team was still continuing its efforts to convince the suspect to come out of the apartment safely.



The victim's condition is not known. Police have not said what may have led to the assault.

