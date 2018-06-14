Standoff ends in model home after suspect hides out in garage in NW Harris Co.

A suspect is in custody after a SWAT standoff ended at a model home. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A SWAT standoff lasting four hours with an armed suspect at a model home in northwest Harris County is over.

It started just after midnight when state troopers tried to pull over the 25-year-old man because he had a broken tail light.

He refused to stop, drove into a subdivision under construction and pulled into the garage of a model home on Pinyon Hill Trail, where he barricaded himself.

At one point, authorities say the suspect pointed his handgun at troopers and deputies, but did not fire it.

Troopers called in the SWAT team and Harris County Sheriff's deputies who attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but he was uncooperative.

Deputies did shoot at the suspect, hitting him. When he still refused to come out, SWAT moved in.

"We breached the garage door, introduced gas into the vehicle. He still didn't come out. We used less lethal rounds and convinced him to give himself up," said Sgt. Marcus Kinnard-Bing with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was treated for his injuries. No deputies were injured.

Harris County deputies tell ABC13 the man was high on drugs. He's now facing numerous charges.

