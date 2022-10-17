Man accused in fatal Alief double shooting arrested after SWAT standoff in SE Houston, HPD says

The suspect is accused of his role in a double shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant that left two men dead near Bellaire Blvd. earlier in October, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A capital murder suspect is now in custody after a SWAT scene ended in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The standoff happened in the 8200 block of Park Place near the Gulf Freeway. Officials arrived at the scene at around 2:30 p.m. after a resident from inside the apartment complex told police that the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Bich Xuan Dang, had returned home, officials said.

In the last week, officers have attempted to serve a warrant where Dang lived, but he was not home at the time.

Dang is accused of shooting and killing two men on Oct. 5 at Tai Loi Restaurant in the 12300 block of Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road in Alief.

According to police, multiple men with handguns entered the restaurant and shot Hanh Minh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51, while they were sitting inside a booth.

After an initial investigation, police said they believed the two men were targeted.

Further investigation identified Dang as one of the shooters, and he was then subsequently charged for his role, according to police.

Upon arrival, police found Dang was barricaded inside the home and was refusing to cooperate with the police. That is when SWAT was called, officials said. In a matter of hours, Dang surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

No one else was reportedly inside the apartment with Dang at the time.

