Man in custody after SWAT standoff in NW Harris Co.

To our community members near Jones & Cypress North Houston; @HCSOTexas units are at apartment complex located at 11111 Saathoff Dr in NW Harris County. Units responded to a disturbance call, where a male reportedly pointed a pistol at a neighbor. The male is inside an apt unit, pic.twitter.com/6egZOKJlWr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 15, 2021

SWAT scene in the 11100 block of Saathoff Drive. An armed male has barricaded himself in his apartment. pic.twitter.com/ZtalYdzyfL — Major Susan Cotter (@HCSO_Patrol) March 15, 2021

A standoff involving SWAT officers was resolved peacefully Monday.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man was apprehended without incident after deputies responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex located at 11111 Saathoff Drive in northwest Harris County.A man reportedly pointed a pistol at his neighbor, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.The sheriff's office did not disclose whether anyone was injured.