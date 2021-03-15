swat

Man in custody after SWAT standoff in NW Harris Co.

A standoff involving SWAT officers was resolved peacefully Monday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man was apprehended without incident after deputies responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex located at 11111 Saathoff Drive in northwest Harris County.

A man reportedly pointed a pistol at his neighbor, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The sheriff's office did not disclose whether anyone was injured.



