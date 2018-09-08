Police responding to reports of shots fired in area where man is barricaded inside home

SWAT responding to man barricaded inside home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are responding to an area where an armed male is believed to be barricaded inside a home alone.

The Houston Police Department responded to the 16000 block of Tiffany Court around 9:30 a.m.


Swat is responding to the scene after police say there were reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers are warning residents to stay clear of the area.
