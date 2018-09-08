SWAT responding to man barricaded inside home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police are responding to an area where an armed male is believed to be barricaded inside a home alone.
The Houston Police Department responded to the 16000 block of Tiffany Court around 9:30 a.m.
HPD SWAT is en route to 16505 Tiffany Court. It is believed an armed male is barricaded inside the residence alone. HPD PIO en route.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 8, 2018
Swat is responding to the scene after police say there were reports of shots fired in the area.
Officers are warning residents to stay clear of the area.