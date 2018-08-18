14-year-old girl hides in closet and calls 911 after stepfather threatens mom

EMBED </>More Videos

SWAT rescue 2 kids from window after standoff with stepfather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The morning started off as a nightmare for a teenage girl found hiding in a closet at her home in southeast Houston.

Police say the 14-year old called 911 when her stepfather threatened her mother inside their home on Regal and Theta Street around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say a SWAT team was called to the home to rescue the teen and her 2-year-old brother. The officers had to pull the children out of a window.

According to authorities, negotiators had to convince the man to let the woman go unharmed, but the man refused to come out for several more hours.

The SWAT team eventually went in and stunned the man. He was arrested and charged with family violence.

Police say they have been to the home for a very similar incident in March. The man is still facing a charge in that case as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
violenceswatHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom stabbed to death inside apartment in SW Houston
HISD removes quote on school wall described as 'sexist'
HPD vehicle involved in crash with METRORail
Aldine ISD places former UH band director on leave
Tips on keeping safe against potential 'jugging' robbers
Weekend traffic nightmare set in SE Houston
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife and 2 kids killed by husband
Show More
Man accused of burning woman's body says she died during sex
Foul play suspected after man found dead at Conroe crash site
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch reflects on his first hurricane - Alicia
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
More News