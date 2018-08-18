SWAT rescue 2 kids from window after standoff with stepfather

The morning started off as a nightmare for a teenage girl found hiding in a closet at her home in southeast Houston.Police say the 14-year old called 911 when her stepfather threatened her mother inside their home on Regal and Theta Street around 2:30 a.m.Investigators say a SWAT team was called to the home to rescue the teen and her 2-year-old brother. The officers had to pull the children out of a window.According to authorities, negotiators had to convince the man to let the woman go unharmed, but the man refused to come out for several more hours.The SWAT team eventually went in and stunned the man. He was arrested and charged with family violence.Police say they have been to the home for a very similar incident in March. The man is still facing a charge in that case as well.