Woman runs out of garage where SWAT officers close in on suspect barricaded in New Caney home

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County deputies are on the scene of a house on Laura Lane in New Caney in response to a shooting.

Deputies also believe there is a possible barricaded person inside.

They tell ABC13 Eyewitness News they were forced to cut open a garage door, and say there is no threat to the public.

In SkyEye video obtained from above the scene, a woman wearing a black top is seen escaping from a garage.
