SWAT shoots and kills man who pointed rifle at them in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by a member of a SWAT team after he allegedly pointed a rifle at them in League City, police say.League City Police Department responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself and others in the Bay Colony area around 9:30 p.m. Friday.While on the phone with 39-year-old Jeffery Bodie, officers say he fired several shots through the front door, but no one was injured.SWAT was called to the scene, and Bodie came outside of the house with a rifle to confront them. Bodie was then shot and killed by a SWAT officer.Manuel Lozano, Bodie's childhood best friend, says that he called him before he was shot to death to tell him that he loved him.Lozano told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the call from his friend to say goodbye came out of the blue."I can't stop crying for my friend. I just wish I could hug my brother. I'm not coping with it," Lozano said.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office is now taking over the investigation.