SWAT shoots and kills man who pointed rifle at them in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by a member of a SWAT team after he allegedly pointed a rifle at them in League City, police say.

League City Police Department responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself and others in the Bay Colony area around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

While on the phone with 39-year-old Jeffery Bodie, officers say he fired several shots through the front door, but no one was injured.

SWAT was called to the scene, and Bodie came outside of the house with a rifle to confront them. Bodie was then shot and killed by a SWAT officer.

Manuel Lozano, Bodie's childhood best friend, says that he called him before he was shot to death to tell him that he loved him.

Lozano told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the call from his friend to say goodbye came out of the blue.

"I can't stop crying for my friend. I just wish I could hug my brother. I'm not coping with it," Lozano said.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office is now taking over the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league cityofficer involved shootingshootingswatman shotman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News