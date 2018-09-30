Man wanted for allegedly shooting at officers confronted by SWAT at Montgomery Co. home

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who authorities say shot at officers during a pursuit is holed up in a Montgomery County home where a SWAT team has been called.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, Nolen Goodman, 34, is refusing commands to exit the home and surrender late Sunday night. Goodman's girlfriend was detained during the confrontation.


The law enforcement activity stems all the way from Saturday night when officers tried to pull over Goodman.

According to authorities, Goodman led them on a chase. During the chase, authorities spiked Goodman's vehicle but he continued driving onto FM 149 where he later wrecked. When Goodman ran off, Montgomery police say he fired shots at them but did not hit anyone.

A SWAT team was called out to assist on the search but had no luck finding him that night.

Police say Goodman was recently charged with making a terroristic threat for allegedly threatening to kill his uncle.

Officials say Goodman is considered armed and dangerous.

FM 149 was closed to all traffic between Keenan Cutoff and the railroad tracks just south of Montgomery.
