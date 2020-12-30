SWAT responding to North Shore area home after reports of woman shot

🔉Sound on: HCSO on scene of a man barricaded inside a home on Lourdes Dr in the North Shore area. Pct 3 units were originally responding to a woman shot- when they got here, someone started shooting at them, no one hit. HCSO now trying to get suspect out. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/hB7unJWCOr — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) December 30, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9196014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is what it looks like at the SWAT scene, where deputies were shot at while responding to a call, the sheriff said.

SWAT is responding to a home in the North Shore area after reports a woman had been shot.This is happening at the 14300 block of Lourdes Drive.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that when authorities arrived, someone fired shots at deputies. No one was hurt.Gonzales said a suspect has barricaded himself inside the home.The woman's condition is unknown at this time.Gonzalez is headed to the scene and says there may be additional people inside the house.Expect a large police presence in the area.