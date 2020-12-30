SWAT responding to North Shore area home after reports of woman shot

SWAT is responding to a home in the North Shore area after reports a woman had been shot.

This is happening at the 14300 block of Lourdes Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that when authorities arrived, someone fired shots at deputies. No one was hurt.

Gonzales said a suspect has barricaded himself inside the home.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.

Gonzalez is headed to the scene and says there may be additional people inside the house.

Expect a large police presence in the area.



