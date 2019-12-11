SWAT at home where man wanted in sergeant's death may be hiding

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for the suspect accused of hitting and killing a Nassau Bay police sergeant has led to his mother's home.

Authorities, including members of the SWAT team, have surrounded a house in the area of Scott Street and Bellfort Street in southeast Houston.

Officials told ABC13 they don't know if the suspect is inside the home, and they are waiting on a warrant to enter the house.



Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, was attempting to arrest a man wanted on warrants when she was hit and killed by the suspect's vehicle.

According to the police department in the Clear Lake area, Sullivan was one of the officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop



The driver of the vehicle is wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.

While trying to arrest the driver, police said the suspect fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away.


Sullivan was taken to HCA Clear Lake Hospital by ambulance, where she died.

According to Nassau Bay police Chief Tim Cromie, Sullivan would have marked her 16th anniversary working in the Nassau Bay Police Department.

"This a nightmare scenario for our city. (It's the) first time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty," said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.

We're told the suspect was due in court soon, possibly even Wednesday, on domestic violence charges linked to the warrant.

WATCH: Nassau Bay police chief announces 'nightmare scenario' come true

EMBED More News Videos



The incident came three days after the Houston Police Department lost a sergeant of its own during a confrontation with a suspect.

READ MORE: Sgt. Kaila Sullivan: What we know about the fallen Nassau Bay officer

SEE ALSO: Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'
EMBED More News Videos

While he was known as a towering law enforcement officer, Chris Brewster was also a beloved athlete.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonswattraffic stopofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Man strangled 2 relatives and lived with their bodies: Deputies
Gerrit Cole to sign record $324M deal with Yankees: Sources
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Cold start Wednesday, warming up into the weekend before next front
Bullet lodged in mom's cheek from random shooting on I-10
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Officer paints portraits of two fallen officers from Houston
Couple sued by HOA over flower beds could face up to $100k in fees
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
More TOP STORIES News