WALLIS, Texas (KTRK) --A couple is recovering after getting attacked by hundreds of African bees in Wallis.
Mary Roberts told Eyewitness News that her husband, Vern Roberts, was out mowing the lawn when about 500 to 600 bees started attacking him.
Mary says she rushed outside to help, but was also attacked and stung.
Somehow, Mary managed to escape the ambush and call an ambulance.
The couple was transported to Memorial Hermann in Katy.
Mary only suffered from minor bee stings, but Vern had to be transferred to the ICU because the bees went into his ears, through his nose and down his throat.
Mary was reportedly stung more than 40 times and her husband more than 600 times.
Wallis UMC has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.