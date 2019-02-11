SUV found partially submerged in pond near Galleria area

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews worked to pull vehicle from a pond off West Loop and Hidalgo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An SUV was found partially submerged in a pond near the Galleria.

The Houston Fire Department dive team went into the water around 3 a.m. to see if anyone was in the vehicle.

The window on the driver's side was smashed. No one was found inside.



Officials say it appears the driver may have been going along the feeder of the West Loop and Hidalgo and missed the turn.

An officer at the scene said he has seen four cars pulled from this pond since he has been working the area in the past six years. He said it's common for vehicles to end up in the water.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescueHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Show More
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
More News