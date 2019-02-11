SUV found partially submerged in pond near Galleria area

CAR INTO WATER: Crews working to pull Toyota FJ from a pond off west loop and Hidalgo. Nobody inside @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/Acqh2V0FDZ — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) February 11, 2019

An SUV was found partially submerged in a pond near the Galleria.The Houston Fire Department dive team went into the water around 3 a.m. to see if anyone was in the vehicle.The window on the driver's side was smashed. No one was found inside.Officials say it appears the driver may have been going along the feeder of the West Loop and Hidalgo and missed the turn.An officer at the scene said he has seen four cars pulled from this pond since he has been working the area in the past six years. He said it's common for vehicles to end up in the water.