Woodfield Mall: 1 in custody after car crashes through Schaumburg mall near Chicago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5556042" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are reports a car drove through the Sears storefront at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and is driving around inside the shopping center Friday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5556148" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An SUV drove through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Friday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5556156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Witness Lateef Farooqui describes what he saw and heard in Woodfield Mall Friday afternoon.

The car drove into woodfield through sears right passed my mom! Sooo scary! pic.twitter.com/bwm85RRr6T — Nicole Doyle (@Nikkidoylee) September 20, 2019

SCHAUMBURG, Illinois -- One person is in custody after a car crashed into the Sears at a Chicago-area mall and then drove through the shopping center Friday afternoon, police said.Chopper7 HD was over the scene at Woodfield Mall in Schuamburg, Illinois, shortly before 3 p.m. where damage was apparent at the entrance of Sears.While there were reports of an active shooter, police said no shooting occurred and there is no evidence there was ever an active shooter situation. No injuries have been reported, according to Schaumburg police.Witness Lateef Farooqui said he was sitting in the food court at the time of the incident. He said that since the car crashed into the mall through the Sears, it had to drive directly under the second-floor food court to get to the center aisle."As he went past that point everybody started running, saying 'shooter, shooter,' or 'bomb,' just panic," he said.Farooqui said he moved toward the second-floor hallway above the center aisle to see what was going on and saw the tail end of the car, shattered glass at Forever 21 and the car bumper on the floor of the mall. As he approached further he said car parts were scattered through the center aisle all the way down to where one would turn toward Macy's.Farooqui said he wasn't sure if the car was targeting any store in particular."Yeah, it was like a pinball going right to left," he said. "I don't know if it was like an anger issue going after Forever 21, but that one was the most obvious one he went through. And then he backed out of there and then moved to the complete opposite side."Social media reports about the incident emerged on Twitter around 2:30 p.m.The Sears store is closed, according to a phone recording.The FBI is assisting in the investigation at the request of local law enforcement, but said there is no known threat to public safety at this time.An employee at Rainforest Cafe said the mall has been on lockdown.