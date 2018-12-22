SUV crashes into hot tub after multi-vehicle collision

An SUV crashed through a backyard wall and into the hot tub of a home in California following a multi-vehicle collision.Chopper video shows the vehicle perched on top of a hot tub adjacent to a swimming pool. The vehicle apparently smashed through a wall surrounding the yard and came to a rest on top of the hot tub.Sheriff's officials said the 70-year-old male driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.Firefighters reported having to help two people who had been in the vehicle to pull them out of the pool.