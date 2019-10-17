Suspicious person triggers lockout at 3 Clear Creek campuses

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Clear Creek ISD campuses are on lockout as police investigate reports of a suspicious person near the schools.Clear Creek High School, Intermediate and the CCISD Education Support Center were placed on lockout just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, which means exterior doors are locked.The district said students and staff are safe, and that the lockout was called as a precaution.The suspicious person was spotted near Clear Creek High School, according to the district.