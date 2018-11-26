BOMB THREAT

Deputies investigating after suspicious package found in Harris Co.

SkyEye13 is over Barker Cypress and Clay where a suspicious device is being investigated.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspicious package was found.

Deputies say the device was found at Clay Road, east of Barker Cypress.

As of now, authorities say the area is shut down until further notice. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bomb threatinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BOMB THREAT
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Man accused of planning Election Day suicide bombing
Possible threat made at H-E-B in The Woodlands
More bomb threat
Top Stories
Customers who got free money from faulty ATM can keep it
Some romaine lettuce is OK to eat again: FDA
Beto O'Rourke not ruling out 2020 White House bid
Bob McNair leaves behind successful family and business
Houston mayor to visit Lamar HS after student killed near campus
At least 3 vehicles involved in major wreck near school
Party shooting that killed 13-year-old possibly gang-related
Katy teen severely burned in accident during holiday camping trip
Show More
Astros catcher Brian McCann returning to Atlanta Braves
NASA InSight spacecraft lands on Mars after 6-month trip
Texans playing with Bob McNair's initials on helmet and field
Woman creates 'Blue Guardian Angels' to protect officers
11-year-old located safe after going missing in Deer Park
More News