HCSO EOD deputies are working a suspicious package at Clay Road @ Barker Cypress. Westbound traffic on Clay Road is shut down temporarily please avoid the area. More info to follow when it becomes available. #hounews pic.twitter.com/bD1mXhYpvx — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 26, 2018

Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspicious package was found.Deputies say the device was found at Clay Road, east of Barker Cypress.As of now, authorities say the area is shut down until further notice. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.