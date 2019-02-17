Multiple fire departments responded to a suspicious house fire in the canal community of Bayou Vista Sunday morning.Units were called to a house on Pompano St. around 8:30 a.m. after neighbors called 911 to report the burning residence.When the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they had difficulty entering the house because of the way it was secured.Making matters worse, a large amount of debris and household items stacked throughout the house provided added fuel for the flames.Assistance was required from Galveston, Hitchcock, Tiki Island and eventually the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring houses, because homes in the community sit just feet apart.Bayou Vista Mayor Daniel Konyha issued a shelter-in-place order as crews battled the stubborn blaze.The fire proved stubborn as items inside kept catching on fire as crews battled the blaze.The fire was eventually brought under control at about 10:30 a.m.Texas Police Chief Jimmie Gillane said the fire was suspicious because officials had a difficult time reaching the homeowner.No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze.