3 suspects wanted in connection with shooting death of 61-year-old in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three wanted suspects are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a 61-year-old man in northeast Houston.The deadly shooting happened on Nov. 19 at a convenience store in the 1900 block of Jensen Drive.Investigators say surveillance video from the scene shows one of the suspects ran up to the victim, Larry Lawrence, and shot him in the back. After the shooting, the suspect is seen taking Lawrence's money and leaving the scene. Lawrence was taken to a hospital where he died.Police say they are searching for 37-year-old Michael Edward Mosely, 19-year-old Khalil Divyon Bennett, and 28-year-old Shandrika Rene Green.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.