Suspects wanted in NW Houston Family Dollar robbery

Police need your help catching two aggravated robbery suspects.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

Back in July, surveillance video showed two men coming into the Family Dollar on Willow Chase Drive in northwest Houston.

One of the suspects placed a gun to the employee's back and demanded cash.

The employee opened the register and then the suspect hit the employee in the head.

That's when they broke into the register and took the cash.

They then took off on foot.

If you know who the men are, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest or charges.
