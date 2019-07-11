Suspects throw rifles and drugs from car during chase in southeast Houston

Southeast officers are at the end of a pursuit 4600 Maggie. Two suspects in custody. During the pursuit they threw two rifles and narcotics out the window. 202 pic.twitter.com/XpgSUnMt3Q — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase in southeast Houston became a trail of evidence.Police say they received a call of two men sitting in a car with rifles on Cullen Boulevard near I-610 at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.When officers arrived, they tried to stop the men from leaving, but they kept going.Police say during the chase, the men threw the rifles and narcotics out of the car.The chase ended at Maggie Street near Duane Street.The suspects were taken into custody and face numerous charges.