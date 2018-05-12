Suspects throw money out of vehicle during police chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Five suspects arrested after leading police on chase. (KTRK)

COMPTON, California (KTRK) --
They say money does not grow on trees, but a pile of it was sitting on the grass near a highway in Compton, California Friday.

Authorities say five robbery suspects ditched the cash during a police chase.

Police attempted to arrest the suspects following an armed robbery at a Walgreen's in Anaheim, but the suspect's led officers on a wild chase.

During the pursuit, officers say the suspects started throwing money out their vehicle.

Four out of five suspects were arrested. Investigators say the fifth suspect is still on the run.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberymoneyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News