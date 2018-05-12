Suspects throw money out of vehicle during police chase

They say money does not grow on trees, but a pile of it was sitting on the grass near a highway in Compton, California Friday.Authorities say five robbery suspects ditched the cash during a police chase.Police attempted to arrest the suspects following an armed robbery at a Walgreen's in Anaheim, but the suspect's led officers on a wild chase.During the pursuit, officers say the suspects started throwing money out their vehicle.Four out of five suspects were arrested. Investigators say the fifth suspect is still on the run.