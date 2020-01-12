Suspects shoot and ram car into store before stealing items

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- RC Hobby Shop off the Southwest Freeway is back open, with a little less inventory, after a burglary early Saturday morning.The incident was caught on several surveillance cameras on both the inside and outside of the store.Staff said the video shows one of the suspects coming in earlier in the day to scope out the place.Several hours later, around 2:30 a.m., they say that same person and another man tried shooting out the glass of the front door.They failed, but then the cameras show them ramming their car into the shop to get in."It was definitely a shock," says manager, Chris Kuzniar.In the video you can see the two suspect making several trips in and out of the store with product.Staff tell ABC13, they took several of the stores most expensive RC cars."You can see them cramming what they can in their car," said Kunzinar.Staff said the thieves got away with at least $5,000 worth of product and caused around $30,000 in damage.The suspects were in a dark gray Dodge Charger with temporary plates. One of the suspects was wearing gray sweatpants with a cigarette burn in them.The owner has also put up a cash reward for to information that leads to an arrest.If you have any information, call Houston police.