Suspects busted for $2 million in meth after calling to report someone stole their tires

Two people who called police to report a theft ended up being arrested themselves for having nearly 50 pounds of meth.

Two people who called to report a theft ended up behind bars themselves after deputies found $2 million worth of methamphetamine in their tractor-trailer in Chambers County.

Authorities say it all started around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday when they were called out to investigate the alleged theft from an 18-wheeler at a rest area on I-10.

When deputies arrived, they noticed tires were missing on the rear of the trailer.

As they continued to investigate, they found 43 pounds of meth, with a street value of nearly $2 million hidden inside the trailer's compartments.

Dan Roba, 48, of Northbrook, Illinois, and Bianca Roba, 45, of Hollandale Beach, Florida, were arrested and charged for possession of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.

The suspects are in the Chambers County jail.
