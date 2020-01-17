Suspects pistol-whip man, threaten child during home invasion in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after suspects who pretended to be police pistol-whipped a man and demanded money.Houston police responded to reports of a home invasion at an apartment complex on Neuens Road around 12:30 a.m.Family members say six people were involved in the home invasion: two getaway drivers and four other men.Family members told ABC13 that four men forced their way into the apartment after identifying themselves as police officers.Once inside, the suspects demanded money and other valuables before pistol-whipping a man and forcing him into an apartment next door, where the man's family members lived.The suspects then threatened the children that were inside of the home, and demanded cash. When the family said they didn't have any money, the men became violent and fired a gun.The bullet grazed the man in the leg, but no one was seriously injured.The family says the men got away with their father's lawyer money after ransacking their home for anything they could find.The suspects fled the scene as police arrived. They are searching the area for the suspects.