New video shows suspects at drive-through day before man was found dead: Houston Police

JUST RELEASED: Surveillance video of suspects wanted in the murder of Magdaleno Reyes at 7200 T.C. Jester about 10 a.m. on February 11 If you see these men, call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #hounews pic.twitter.com/ZYu3RVL3S7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 29, 2019

These are still images of one of the suspects in the vehicle. There are a total of three suspects, only one can be seen. pic.twitter.com/stBPmXikOQ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 29, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5135247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Escobar's family says he was a hard-working father of two who ran his own company.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly three months after a father was murdered in northwest Houston while fixing his wife's car, police have released new video of the suspects.On Feb. 11, 58-year-old Magdaleno Reyes Escobar was working on his wife's car after it broke down just over half a mile from their home near T.C. Jester and West Little York.Police said the suspects arrived in a stolen car and that's when Escobar was killed.The video released in a press conference Monday shows two men at a Taco Bell restaurant drive-through on the North Freeway in the car that was connected to Escobar's murder."The driver and the passenger were purchasing food," said Detective J. Flores. "We ask for the public to help us in identifying the two individuals who were operating the stolen vehicle."Detectives found the car after the murder and tracked the vehicle to the fast food drive-through window.This video was taken the day before the murder happened.Police said the car was then seen on video approaching the area where Escobar was working on his wife's car.This video shows a single suspect leaving the passenger side of the car, then approaching Escobar who is off camera."It is senseless," said the victim's niece, Arlette Escobar. "Anyone of us would have happily give (sic) any amount of money to have him live and be with us.For family members, this has been a difficult time not knowing where these suspects could strike next."They basically took a father and a brother, someone that we all cared very much about," said Arlette. "We are just begging the Houston community, anybody that was a witness, anybody who may have seen something, to do the right thing. Somebody knows who these individuals are."