Suspects caught on video ringing doorbell and setting off fireworks

New Jersey police are searching for the people responsible for ringing a doorbell and setting off fireworks on the homeowner's front porch.

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
New Jersey police are searching for the people responsible for ringing a doorbell and setting off fireworks on the homeowner's front porch.

The incident was caught on surveillance video Friday morning around 1 a.m. on Elizabeth Street.

Authorities with the Bernards Township Police Department are looking to identify the people caught on camera after similar incidents have occurred nearby.

Police are also asking for the suspects to turn themselves in before someone is seriously hurt or property is damaged.
