Suspects back truck into NE Houston bank and attempt to steal ATM

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for four or five suspects after an attempted ATM smash-and-grab inside a bank early Thursday morning.Police were called to a Chase Bank on the North Loop east near McCarty Street where investigators say the suspects backed their truck into the building.They say after smashing into the bank, the suspects used a chain to try and pull an ATM out.Investigators say the suspects left both the ATM and the truck at the scene.Video from the scene shows damage to the building and the truck and ATM in the parking lot.It is unknown if any money was taken.