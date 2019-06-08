Deputies searching for 2 masked men who allegedly robbed Denny's in SW Houston

HOUSTON ,Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is working to identify two armed robbers after surveillance video shows them stealing from a Denny's.On Wednesday, two masked men reportedly robbed a Denny's restaurant located at 3332 South Loop West in southwest Houston.Deputies say one of the suspects allegedly grabbed the manager before asking him to open the cash register and the safe.The suspects allegedly took customers' belongings as well.Police say both suspects left the restaurant in a gray four-door sedan.The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a black ski mask, white long sleeved t-shirt, black skinny pants with white patches and black athletic shoe.The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue mask, white hoodie with black hood pulled over head, tan pants and black shoes.